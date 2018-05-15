PowerShares DB Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy Portfolio (PDBC) Shares Bought by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management boosted its position in PowerShares DB Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy Portfolio (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. PowerShares DB Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy Portfolio makes up 3.0% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in PowerShares DB Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy Portfolio were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in PowerShares DB Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PowerShares DB Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in PowerShares DB Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PowerShares DB Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PowerShares DB Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000.

Shares of PowerShares DB Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy Portfolio opened at $18.82 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. PowerShares DB Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy Portfolio has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $18.82.

