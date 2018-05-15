PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (XSLV) Holdings Increased by Sequoia Wealth Management LLC

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense accounts for 7.4% of Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 439,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,339,000 after purchasing an additional 319,637 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 1,228.4% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 185,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 171,244 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 676,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 155,753 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 448,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 89,770 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense in the fourth quarter worth about $4,152,000.

XSLV stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79.

