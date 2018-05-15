PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (SPLV) Stake Decreased by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense accounts for about 1.4% of Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,608,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,506,000 after buying an additional 173,274 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,898,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,648,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,167,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,719,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,093,000 after buying an additional 118,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 41.6% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 713,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after buying an additional 209,711 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $47.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 24th were given a $0.0838 dividend. This is an increase from PowerShares Aerospace & Defense’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 23rd.

