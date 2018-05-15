Power Ledger 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.06 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00005649 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Huobi and Kucoin. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $183.64 million and $13.06 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004227 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000823 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00773599 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00058809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00148870 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00093955 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger’s launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,325,702 tokens. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Cryptopia, Gate.io, BX Thailand, IDEX, Upbit, Bitbns, TDAX, Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Huobi, Kyber Network and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

