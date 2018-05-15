Power Co. of Canada (POW) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Monday.

POW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price target on Power Co. of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

Power Co. of Canada opened at C$29.76 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$28.20 and a 1-year high of C$33.69.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.02 million during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 8.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

