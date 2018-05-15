PolyOne (POL) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about PolyOne (NYSE:POL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PolyOne earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.7603082155634 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of PolyOne in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of PolyOne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PolyOne in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PolyOne in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of PolyOne opened at $42.22 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. PolyOne had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that PolyOne will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

