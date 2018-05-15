Plexus (PLXS) VP Sells $112,518.00 in Stock

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $112,518.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ronnie Darroch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 2nd, Ronnie Darroch sold 1,250 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $75,825.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Ronnie Darroch sold 1,679 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $101,327.65.

Plexus traded down $0.32, hitting $58.80, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 199,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,319. Plexus has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Plexus had a positive return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Plexus announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,991,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,219,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,654 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 11.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 979,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100,635 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLXS. BidaskClub upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase set a $70.00 target price on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

