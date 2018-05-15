Plains GP (PAGP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAGP. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Plains GP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group cut shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Plains GP from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.65.

PAGP stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $24.77.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 184.62%.

In other news, Director Oscar K. Brown bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $159,821.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,821. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Talara Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Talara Capital Management LLC now owns 824,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 29,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

