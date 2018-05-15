Plains GP (PAGP) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.11

Headlines about Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Plains GP earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.7234619091854 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. Plains GP has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 184.62%.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on shares of Plains GP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Plains GP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

In related news, Director Oscar K. Brown purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $159,821.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,821. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

