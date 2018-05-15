Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Stake Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,867 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.43% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $68,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 97.8% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 43.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline opened at $24.40 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 127.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

