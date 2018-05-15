Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Shares Sold by Blackhill Capital Inc.

Blackhill Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,909,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,534,000 after buying an additional 950,633 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,960,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,229,000 after buying an additional 264,760 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,419,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,490,000 after buying an additional 130,130 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,170,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,902,000 after buying an additional 85,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,286,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,467,000 after purchasing an additional 548,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PAA shares. Barclays downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.66%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.