Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Takes $1.60 Million Position in GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 168,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth $426,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 59.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 654,964 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,589,000 after acquiring an additional 243,970 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.1% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 119,850 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.8% in the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 144.84%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.5298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

