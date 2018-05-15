Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 3,933 Shares of Conagra Brands (CAG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 122,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. UBS increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.03. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $219,304.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $216,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,046 shares of company stock worth $885,695 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

