Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Broadcom by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,134,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 131,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,904,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank grew its position in Broadcom by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Broadcom by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 83,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom opened at $244.76 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $243.85 and a 52-week high of $248.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.96.

In other news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.81, for a total value of $823,857.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 344,761 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $247.94 per share, with a total value of $85,480,042.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 98,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,032,829 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

