Piper Jaffray (PJC) Position Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Piper Jaffray (NYSE:PJC) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,767 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.68% of Piper Jaffray worth $33,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Piper Jaffray by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Piper Jaffray in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Piper Jaffray in the fourth quarter worth $4,834,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Jaffray by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Piper Jaffray in the fourth quarter worth $3,804,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Jaffray stock opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.58. Piper Jaffray has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Piper Jaffray (NYSE:PJC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $169.06 million during the quarter. Piper Jaffray had a positive return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 8.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Piper Jaffray from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Piper Jaffray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

