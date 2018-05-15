Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn (PPSI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn (OTCMKTS:PPSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn had a positive return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million.

PPSI opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $7.95.

PPSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc manufactures, sells and services a range of specialty electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial and backup power markets. The Company operates through two segments: Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions) and Critical Power Solutions (Critical Power).

