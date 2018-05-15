Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Holdings Boosted by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) by 381.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 137,265 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,793,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,497,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 42,592 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $186,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,717.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Swope purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $100,149.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select submarkets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

