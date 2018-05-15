PICO (PICO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PICO (NASDAQ:PICO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PICO from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ PICO opened at $11.30 on Friday. PICO has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

PICO (NASDAQ:PICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. PICO had a negative net margin of 67.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Dorothy Ann Timian-Palmer acquired 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $56,569.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PICO by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 115,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in PICO by 24.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PICO by 100.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in PICO by 15.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 196,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 25,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PICO by 15.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

PICO Holdings, Inc engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

