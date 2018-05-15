Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC Has $621,000 Holdings in Golar LNG (GLNG)

Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC cut its position in shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Golar LNG makes up 1.1% of Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 92.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Golar LNG opened at $33.38 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.87.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $57.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 125.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power segments. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

