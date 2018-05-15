Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC Has $379,000 Position in Autoliv (ALV)

Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Autoliv comprises 0.7% of Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,646,000 after purchasing an additional 52,160 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after purchasing an additional 129,119 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Autoliv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALV opened at $143.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $143.14 and a 52-week high of $144.17. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.15). Autoliv had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

In other news, insider Johan Lofvenholm sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $40,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALV. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autoliv to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Longbow Research set a $168.00 price target on shares of Autoliv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autoliv to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

