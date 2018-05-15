Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,509,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,319 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 57.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 280,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 opened at $118.29 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $117.89 and a 12 month high of $119.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.72.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

