Philip Morris International (PM) Hits New 12-Month High and Low on Insider Buying Activity

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as low as $79.40 and last traded at $80.01, with a volume of 236720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.41.

Specifically, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Li acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,359.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,989,640 and sold 162,650 shares worth $14,713,540. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.86.

The company has a market cap of $126.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 72.40% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 155,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

