Pfizer (PFE) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Security Asset Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 22,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Waldron LP boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron LP now owns 23,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 216,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banced Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Banced Corp now owns 26,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morningstar set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

In other news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $64,676.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sally Susman sold 33,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $1,235,617.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,430.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 380,349 shares of company stock worth $13,829,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer opened at $35.86 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $211.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.32%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

