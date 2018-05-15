Peugeot (UG) Given a €28.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase Analysts

JPMorgan Chase set a €28.00 ($33.33) price target on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale set a €27.00 ($32.14) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. HSBC set a €23.00 ($27.38) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group set a €24.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.30 ($24.17) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peugeot has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.94 ($24.93).

Peugeot opened at €19.15 ($22.80) on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Peugeot has a 12-month low of €16.45 ($19.58) and a 12-month high of €21.01 ($25.01).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

