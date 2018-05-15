Pershing Gold (PGLC) Announces Earnings Results

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Pershing Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,971. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.86. Pershing Gold has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Get Pershing Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGLC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on shares of Pershing Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pershing Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pershing Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

In related news, Director Barry C. Honig acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,395,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,464. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry C. Honig acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,395,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 77,189 shares of company stock worth $149,497. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pershing Gold

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands.

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.