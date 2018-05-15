Perry Ellis International (PERY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 16th. Analysts expect Perry Ellis International to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Perry Ellis International has set its FY19 guidance at $1.80-1.90 mln EPS.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. Perry Ellis International had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Perry Ellis International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PERY stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $414.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.44. Perry Ellis International has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PERY. BidaskClub cut Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Perry Ellis International in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perry Ellis International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products and accessories. The company operates through Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing segments. It offers men's wear, such as career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, activewear, and accessories; and women's wear, including dresses, sportswear, swimwear, activewear, and accessories.

