Perrigo (PRGO) PT Set at $98.00 by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $98.00 price objective on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase restated a neutral rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

In other news, CEO Uwe Roehrhoff bought 7,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.85 per share, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,065. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,655,000 after acquiring an additional 131,570 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,126,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.