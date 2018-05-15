Perrigo (PRGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Brokerages expect Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) to post sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Perrigo also posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo set a $84.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

NYSE PRGO opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

In related news, CEO Uwe Roehrhoff purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.85 per share, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,065. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 271.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter worth $205,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

