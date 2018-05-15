Pentair (PNR) Receives $64.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

In other Pentair news, Chairman Randall J. Hogan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2,424.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 758,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,653,000 after buying an additional 728,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 624.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,705,000 after buying an additional 631,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $34,105,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $24,475,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pentair traded up $0.04, hitting $44.87, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 106,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,180. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pentair has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $45.29.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water and Electrical. The Water segment designs, manufactures, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications.

