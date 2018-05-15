Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 42,550 Shares of Paycom (PAYC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,550 shares during the period. Paycom comprises about 1.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom were worth $11,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Paycom in the 4th quarter valued at $7,760,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom by 1,168.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 73,726 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paycom by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,090,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after acquiring an additional 70,709 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom in the 1st quarter valued at $5,047,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Paycom by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 192,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 37,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,082,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.34, for a total value of $2,031,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,750 shares of company stock valued at $17,417,816. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Paycom stock opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Paycom has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 115.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Paycom had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $153.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Paycom’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Paycom will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Paycom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paycom from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paycom from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paycom from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paycom from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paycom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Paycom Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

