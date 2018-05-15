Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ctrip (CTRP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,072 shares during the period. Ctrip comprises about 2.4% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ctrip were worth $25,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ctrip by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association raised its holdings in shares of Ctrip by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ctrip by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ctrip by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 218,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ctrip by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ctrip in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ctrip in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Ctrip from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ctrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Ctrip from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of CTRP stock opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.83. Ctrip has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Ctrip had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ctrip will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ctrip Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics.

