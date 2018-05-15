Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Lowe’s (LOW)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s by 30.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s by 35.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,672 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s by 14.7% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 25,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s by 25.3% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 262,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on Lowe’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lowe’s to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Lowe’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Lowe’s opened at $86.58 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.06. Lowe’s has a 12 month low of $86.07 and a 12 month high of $87.91. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). Lowe’s had a return on equity of 65.17% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.36%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

