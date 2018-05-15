PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on PennantPark Floating Rate from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered PennantPark Floating Rate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 target price on PennantPark Floating Rate and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann lowered PennantPark Floating Rate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

PFLT opened at $13.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $524.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.56. PennantPark Floating Rate has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 58.02%. research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. PennantPark Floating Rate’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $214,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 432,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 169,727 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 383,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 160,050 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate by 196.4% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 232,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 154,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate during the fourth quarter worth $1,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies.

