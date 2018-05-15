PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT) Downgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann to “Neutral”

Ladenburg Thalmann cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised PennantPark Floating Rate from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 price target on PennantPark Floating Rate and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on PennantPark Floating Rate from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

PFLT stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. PennantPark Floating Rate has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $524.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.56.

PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PennantPark Floating Rate had a net margin of 58.02% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 million. equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 17,000 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $214,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 9,000 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Silver Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies.

