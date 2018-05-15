PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Invests $273,000 in Starbucks (SBUX)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,912,781 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,775,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,728,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,764,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,393 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Starbucks by 28.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,269,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,008,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $974,952,000 after purchasing an additional 319,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,873,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $681,882,000 after purchasing an additional 124,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs cut Starbucks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Vetr cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.03 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $57.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Starbucks announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the coffee company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $3,596,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

