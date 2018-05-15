Peerplays (PPY) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.79 Million

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $14.79 million and approximately $6,371.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for $3.73 or 0.00045518 BTC on popular exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, Livecoin and RuDEX. In the last week, Peerplays has traded 46.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004046 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000809 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00750030 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00055189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00147795 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089923 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,529,510 coins and its circulating supply is 3,968,726 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, Livecoin and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

