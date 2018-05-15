Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $21.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 10.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,930,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,702,000 after buying an additional 809,375 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 8,307,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,517,000 after buying an additional 210,775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,333,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,246,000 after buying an additional 1,468,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,535,000 after buying an additional 353,317 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,235,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,062,000 after buying an additional 239,995 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $140.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $140.39 and a 12-month high of $141.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

