PCM, Inc. (PCMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $569.97 Million

Analysts forecast that PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) will announce sales of $569.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $573.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $566.75 million. PCM posted sales of $560.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PCM will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.32 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PCM.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $542.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.35 million. PCM had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 0.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on PCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on PCM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on PCM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded PCM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

In related news, major shareholder Jb Capital Partners Lp purchased 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $246,135.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PCM by 2,587.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of PCM by 49.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PCM by 137.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PCM by 1,564.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of PCM by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCMI opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $139.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.52. PCM has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $12.15.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

