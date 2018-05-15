PC-Tel (PCTI) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

PC-Tel (NASDAQ: PCTI) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PC-Tel to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get PC-Tel alerts:

84.4% of PC-Tel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of PC-Tel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

PC-Tel pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. PC-Tel pays out 220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 44.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares PC-Tel and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC-Tel 3.32% 1.44% 1.25% PC-Tel Competitors -305.20% -25.24% -12.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PC-Tel and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PC-Tel $91.44 million $3.82 million 73.20 PC-Tel Competitors $4.86 billion $256.26 million 18.97

PC-Tel’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PC-Tel. PC-Tel is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

PC-Tel has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PC-Tel’s peers have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for PC-Tel and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC-Tel 0 0 1 0 3.00 PC-Tel Competitors 298 1340 1840 105 2.49

PC-Tel presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.12%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 20.23%. Given PC-Tel’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PC-Tel has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

PC-Tel beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About PC-Tel

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for PC-Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC-Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.