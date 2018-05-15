PayPal (PYPL) Shares Bought by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. ValuEngine upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on PayPal to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

In other PayPal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,927,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,797 shares in the company, valued at $27,038,753.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $299,677.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,406.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,061. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal opened at $78.81 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. PayPal has a one year low of $78.45 and a one year high of $79.63. The company has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. PayPal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

