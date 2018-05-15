Paul A. Pittman Acquires 5,252 Shares of Farmland Partners (FPI) Stock

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $40,492.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,178,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,585.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Farmland Partners traded up $0.11, reaching $7.82, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 306,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,437. The firm has a market cap of $266.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.09. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 2.68%. equities analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

FPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farmland Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 95.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 41.2% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,410,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 411,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $4,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns or has under contract over 166,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.