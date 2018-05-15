Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $5.51 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Clearbridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $8,181,411.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $155.28 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $156.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.71. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 45.35%.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Caterpillar from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. UBS increased their price target on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Caterpillar from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.90 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.55.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.