Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning. They currently have $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.45.

Park Hotels & Resorts opened at $30.82 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.21.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 61.87%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Matthew Abram Sparks sold 12,877 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $384,635.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,828.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,193.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $109,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

