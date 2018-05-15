Panasonic (PCRFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Get Panasonic alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on PCRFY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

Panasonic opened at $14.93 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.68%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services electrical and electronic products under the Panasonic brand name worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive & Industrial Systems, and Other segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, personal care products, microwave ovens, digital cameras, home audio equipment, video equipment, fixed-phones, vacuum cleaners, rice cookers, show cases, compressors, fuel cells, etc.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panasonic (PCRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.