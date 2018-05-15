Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.59. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $88.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of PPBI stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 316,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,298. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, President Edward Earl Wilcox sold 21,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $946,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom Rice sold 22,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $942,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 192,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 112,954 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 55,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

