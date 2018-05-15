Pacific Center for Financial Services Has $11.60 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Pacific Center for Financial Services reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. WealthShield LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF opened at $52.72 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

