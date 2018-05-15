PACcoin Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges ($PAC)

PACcoin (CURRENCY:$PAC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, PACcoin has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One PACcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Crex24. PACcoin has a total market capitalization of $17.41 million and approximately $71,808.00 worth of PACcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PACcoin

PACcoin (CRYPTO:$PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PACcoin’s total supply is 4,251,911,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,667,929,206 coins. PACcoin’s official Twitter account is @http://www.paccoin.org/ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PACcoin is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PACcoin is /r/paccoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paccoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency to enable individuals to send money to each other directly without the need for banks. “

PACcoin Coin Trading

PACcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PACcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PACcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PACcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

