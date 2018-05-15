OXiGENE (MATN) & Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Head-To-Head Contrast

OXiGENE (OTCMKTS: MATN) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OXiGENE and Fate Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OXiGENE N/A N/A -$13.81 million ($0.52) -0.44 Fate Therapeutics $4.11 million 117.81 -$42.95 million ($1.02) -8.98

OXiGENE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OXiGENE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OXiGENE and Fate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OXiGENE 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fate Therapeutics 0 2 5 1 2.88

OXiGENE presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 560.79%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 76.49%. Given OXiGENE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OXiGENE is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of OXiGENE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

OXiGENE has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OXiGENE and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OXiGENE N/A -364.19% -265.23% Fate Therapeutics -1,143.99% -77.27% -54.40%

OXiGENE Company Profile

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of vascular disrupting agents for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its principal clinical stage product includes fosbretabulin tromethamine, a reversible tubulin binding agent, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase II clinical trial for treating neuroendocrine tumors. The company also develops OXi4503 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial stage for treating patients with relapsed or refractory acute myelogenous leukemia or myelodysplastic syndromes. The company was formerly known as OXiGENE, Inc. and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2016. Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors. The company's immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and FT300 iPSC-derived myeloid derived suppressor cell product candidate for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf engineered T-cell product candidates; a research collaboration partnership with the University of California San Diego to develop off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor-targeted natural killer cell cancer immunotherapies. It also has a strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

