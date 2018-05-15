Oxford Catalysts Group (VLS) Shares Down 20.8%

Oxford Catalysts Group (LON:VLS) shares were down 20.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.60 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.30 ($0.18). Approximately 6,451,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.80 ($0.23).

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLS shares. Numis Securities decreased their price objective on Oxford Catalysts Group from GBX 107 ($1.45) to GBX 35 ($0.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Oxford Catalysts Group from GBX 80 ($1.09) to GBX 40 ($0.54) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Oxford Catalysts Group

Velocys plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of technology for the production of synthetic fuels. The company offers catalysts with microchannel reactors used in smaller scale gas-to-liquids and biomass-to-liquids plants. It serves renewable fuels, gas monetization, and associated gas markets in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific regions.

