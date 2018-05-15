Ownership Capital B.V. Decreases Position in Mastercard (MA)

Ownership Capital B.V. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 183,882 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 9.8% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned 0.08% of Mastercard worth $146,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 923,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,337,000 after purchasing an additional 656,062 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 37,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth increased its stake in Mastercard by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 5,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard opened at $192.12 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $201.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $191.59 and a 52-week high of $194.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.33.

In other news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total value of $1,089,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $692,266.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $928,049.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,209 shares of company stock worth $56,620,393. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.